City of Akron cancels Rib, White and Blue Festival this weekend

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron has canceled its annual Rib, White and Blue Festival for 4th of July weekend, according to a press release.

The city encourages residents and guests to find alternative celebration opportunities for the holiday weekend. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan addresses while this may be a time of celebration for most, it is not the time for Akron.

“I completely understand that some residents and guests will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival this holiday weekend,” said Horrigan. “Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

All vendors and musical acts who were originally booked will be notified and compensated accordingly.

