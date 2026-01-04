City of Akron says discolored water is safe, caused by water main break

Akron residents may have experienced discolored water coming from their faucets on Sunday, but the City of Akron says the water is safe.

On Sunday morning, a water main break on the city's west side caused the discoloration. The city said the color comes from iron particles that get scoured off the water main pipe when flow is reversed or accelerated, trying to feed the break site.

The 36-inch break occurred on S. Valley and W. Market streets, the city said. Crews will be repairing the break after all utilities are marked.

There is no boil advisory in effect, but the city said you can try to clear the line by opening the cold water only for about five minutes. If that does not work, turn it off and try again in an hour.

The city said it is proposing funding to replace over 11,000 feet of chronically breaking and deteriorating water mains this year to help reduce future breaks.