City of Cleveland celebrates Glenville Tarblooders first OHSAA football state championship win

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is set to celebrate Glenville Tarblooder Day on Thursday with a parade and rally.

The celebration honors the Tarblooders first OHSAA state championship title by a Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team, who also ended the season undefeated at 15-0.

The parade will travel from Glenville High to St. Clair Avenue, then to Ontario Street then to Lakeside Avenue. Supporters are encouraged to wear red, white and black to support the hometown champions.

