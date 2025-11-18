City of Fairlawn set to begin year-long study on State Route 18 corridor

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — A major experiment is coming to the busy State Route 18 corridor in Fairlawn, and the results could mean substantial changes in the future.

The city just landed a $334,000 federal grant to study potential safety improvements for drivers and pedestrians. The study will focus on Route 18 between South Cleveland-Massillon Road to the Rose Hill and Burial Park entrance.

During a year-long experiment, contractors will install temporary barriers and other improvements to determine whether changes to the roadway will reduce crashes and improve pedestrian safety. Some of the temporary improvements include pedestrian islands in the middle of the roadway, upgraded sidewalks and corridor lighting for safer walking conditions and changes to turn lanes.

The busy corridor has seen five fatalities between 2014 and 2019, and most of them involve pedestrians being struck by vehicles. If the study is successful, the city will then seek $26 million in funding to make the improvements permanent.

"We really want to bring a feel to Route 18 that you don't have to have your head on a swivel when you're going down the road," Ernie Staten, City of Fairlawn's Director of Public Service, said. "You can have a nice drive. It's safe. You're still able to access all of the shopping, your offices anywhere you want to go."

The city hopes to begin construction on these new temporary changes by the spring of next year and could be in place as early as late summer.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts and suggestions on what they would like to see changed as the project moves forward.