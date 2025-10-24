City of Mentor takes servers down after experiencing cyberattack

The city of Mentor recently experienced a cyberattack, prompting it to take its hosted servers offline as a precaution to protect its data.

Phone lines for inquiries and general administrative purposes for the Mentor Police Department and Mentor Municipal Court are expected to be operational again on Oct. 27. 911 service and non-emergency dispatch phone service (440-255-1234) have not been affected by the cyberattack, according to the city.

The city said there is no indication that any private information has been released or compromised, adding it's in the process of restoring its integrated systems to full functionality.

Phone services were affected by the attack initially, but the city said all general lines have since been restored.

The city is providing all services without disruption, but has added a heads-up for residents in a statement:

You may experience a delay in fulfilling requests related to certain data access as we continue our restoration process. Some online services may not be immediately available. If you encounter a problem related to a service need or are unable to reach a particular city representative, please contact either the main published phone number for the respective city department or use email. A city representative will assist you directly or connect you with the appropriate person.

The city said it will provide updates if services are affected in the future.