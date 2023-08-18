CLE Glenville neighborhood pharmacy robbery has residents concerned about prescription services

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Glenville neighborhood MAC Pharmacy co-owner George Tadross said his commitment to the community remains strong despite a July 26 armed robbery and his St. Clair Avenue business.

Tadross told News 5 two young men entered his pharmacy, one of them carrying a gun, demanding bottles of narcotics in a bold hold-up that took place in the middle of the afternoon while customers were in the store.

“And as soon as they came in the store, one of them pulled a gun from behind the customer," Tadross said. “He was jumping over the higher window, and once he got into the pharmacy, he knew exactly what he was doing; then, after he grabbed the bottle, he started talking to me, asking where is the oxy.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the robbery, but customers like DeShaun Wilson, who depend on MAC Pharmacy, are hoping the incident won't cause the business to close, something that city leaders say played a role in the closing of the Rite Aid location less than a block away.

“Rite Aid was the only pharmacy, so when they closed, we were like, where are we going to get our medication from? So them putting this here is a big help for my mom because she doesn't drive,” Wilson said. "Hopefully, that doesn't put a bad imprint on the business, them getting robbed, because the community really needs this; a lot of people are on medication around here."

Ward nine Cleveland councilman Kevin Conwell told News 5 the robbery, and Glenville neighborhood safety were a topic of discussion at an Aug. 17 community meeting at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church.

Conwell told News 5 that MAC Pharmacy needs to be a priority for police protection because it fills such a critical need for the neighborhood. Conwell applauded Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's August 16 pledge of Ohio State Highway Patrol crime-fighting support but believes community policing of neighborhoods and business districts, utilizing foot patrols, is also crucial.

“If MAC Pharmacy goes out, then we’re in trouble; he delivers to residents, he knows the residents," Conwell said. "Foot patrols in business districts, definitely, definitely and building a relationship with them; that way, they know where the scene of the crime is at, and they’re able to go back and tell their commander.”

Anyone with information about the July 26 armed robbery at MAC Pharmacy is being asked to contact the Cleveland police fifth district detective bureau at 216-623-5518.

Meanwhile, Tadross has taken additional security measures at his pharmacy and said he remains committed to serving the Glenville community despite the robbery.

“If you are working in the medical field, it’s part of your mission that no matter what happens, you got to help the community,” Tadross said. "This is the message that you send to the community.”

