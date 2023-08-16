Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses resources being deployed to combat crime in Cleveland

Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 16, 2023
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is giving details about state resources being deployed in Cleveland to combat violent crime in the city in partnership with Cleveland Police.

Watch a livestream of the announcement in the video player below:

