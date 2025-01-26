CLE Heights fire shares appreciation for support during massive fire

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS — It’s been two days since a brutal fire destroyed an apartment building project that was still under construction in Cleveland Heights.

The city’s fire department shared their appreciation on social media for the multiple agencies and local businesses that supported them throughout the night as they worked to contain the fire and protect surrounding businesses.

Bialy’s Bagels donated seven dozen bagels to the working crews. The bagel shop was one of eight businesses that donated warm food to firefighters. Firefighters worked over 14 hours to contain the fire.

“A firefighter from Cleveland Heights who was not working during the fire called us and said he was on his way to the fire and was hoping to pick up some bagels. And it was like somebody heard us because we woke up that morning wanting to help,” said Co-Owner of Bialy’s Bagels, Rachel Gross.

Stone oven, Edwin’s Leadership & Restaurant Institute, CLE Urban & Winery, Dewey’s Pizza, Phoenix Coffee and Tommy’s also donated food.

“My dad wanted to donate food, so he donated two huge bags of soup for the firefighters to keep them warm. Some of them have been working for hours, so he wanted to do something nice for them,” said Tommy’s manager Kelsey Waters.

The fire department also thanked several agencies for assisting Cleveland Heights at the scene, including Shaker Heights, University Heights, South Euclid, Richmond Heights, Pepper Pike, Beachwood, Euclid, Orange Village, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Highland Heights, Warrensville Heights, Maple Heights, Willoughby Heights and Cuyahoga County EMA.

The fire is still under investigation, but they said more information will be released in an upcoming press release.

“I drive by that area almost every day, and it's horrific, it's terrible for everybody because I know a lot of people in the community were really looking forward to these new apartment complexes,” said Gross.

The Cleveland Heights Fire Department also posted on Facebook asking for the community's assistance in the ongoing investigation of the fire: