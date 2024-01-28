Cleanup, repairs expected to last through the week after fiery crash on State Route 8

After a fiery crash took place on State Route 8 in Macedonia Saturday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation said traffic will be impacted for several days.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, a tanker truck exploded, killing the driver and spilling more than 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel, some of which flowed into Brandywine Creek. State Route 8 closed due to this crash.

ODOT said inspectors found that the roadway on the south end of the State Route 8 bridge over Brandywine Creek will need repairs.

A contractor will be milling off the top layer of the bridge surface and replacing it, ODOT said.

The work on the road is expected to be completed by the end of the week, ODOT said.

After the initial inspection of the ramp from I-271 southbound to State Route 8, there were no immediate concerns found. However, ODOT said the ramp is being used for cleanup by crews, and it will last throughout the week.

Those looking to use State Route 8 southbound can detour via State Route 82 to I-480 to State Route 91 to State Route 303 back to State Route 8, ODOT said. Motorists trying to access I-271 northbound from State Route 8 northbound can do so via State Route 82.