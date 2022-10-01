Watch Now
Cleveland Animal Protective League Pet of the Week

Bullet is a 12-year-old Bulldog Mix
Posted at 10:52 AM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 12:19:01-04

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Bullet is a 12-year-old Bulldog Mix and is a sweet and affectionate gentleman.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Bullet and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

