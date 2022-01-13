Watch
Cleveland Browns sign cornerback Herb Miller to reserve/futures contract

Matt Durisko/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Herb Miller (29) covers a kick during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Ravens Browns Football
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback Herb Miller to a reserve/futures contract.

Miller played in nine games for the Browns this season.

He finished the year as a member of the practice squad.

