Cleveland celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual parade

The City of Cleveland celebrated St. Patrick's Day with the annual parade downtown. News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine caught all of the sights and sounds of the day.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 17, 2023
CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland celebrated St. Patrick's Day with the annual parade downtown.

News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine caught all of the sights and sounds of the day. You can watch the story in the video player above.

