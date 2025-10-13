Cleveland church sharing more of its story, link to actress who starred in famous 1939 movie

CLEVELAND — New Life at Calvary Church has bounced back after the 2023 tornado that caused major damage to its historic building at East 79th Street and Euclid Avenue. Now, the church is sharing more of its history with the community — including its connection to The Wizard of Oz.

Margaret Hamilton was born in Cleveland in 1902. If you don’t recognize the name, you probably know the role: she played the Wicked Witch of the West in the 1939 classic.

Cleveland native and author Don Billie has written a book about Hamilton and her Cleveland roots.

News 5 Cleveland Cleveland native and author Don Billie has researched and written a book about actress Margaret Hamilton's Cleveland roots.

“I’m always hearing people say, ‘I didn’t know she was from Cleveland,’” Billie said. He first learned about Hamilton while working on another history project years ago.

“She came from a prominent family and attended Hathaway Brown High School, which is still here — though it was in a different building when she went there,” Billie said. “She got the acting bug at Hathaway Brown. After appearing in her senior play, she told her parents she wanted to be an actress. But they said, ‘No, you’re going to be a teacher.’ And she became a teacher.”

Hamilton went on to teach at Hough Elementary in Cleveland and did some nursery work, but the acting bug never left.

“She got a three-year apprenticeship at the Cleveland Play House, which ultimately led to a few breaks and her becoming a character actress — leading right down the Yellow Brick Road,” Billie said.

Margaret Hamilton was born in Cleveland in 1902. Cleveland Memory Project

He added that Hamilton wasn’t the first choice to play the Wicked Witch of the West.

“They originally wanted a glamorous, queen-like witch — modeled after Snow White,” Billie said. “But after a change in producers, they decided on a less glamorous approach and brought in Margaret, who didn’t know whether that was a compliment or an insult. She was perfect for the role, and it became her most iconic performance.”Billie said Hamilton appeared in more than 100 films, television shows, and stage productions.

Church connection

Hamilton became a member of what was then Calvary Presbyterian Church in 1918. She was later married there in 1931, in what is now New Life at Calvary Church.

Current pastor Kellie Sullivan said learning about Hamilton’s roots has been fascinating.

“One of the things that was important to Margaret’s parents was that their children learned about volunteering and serving,” Sullivan said. “They cared about the community and wanted to give back. You saw that throughout her entire life — and that’s who we are here at Calvary.”The church still has records of Hamilton’s membership and her handwritten entry in the marriage register.

“I can imagine her walking these same streets, looking up at these big buildings in awe and wonder — dreaming big dreams about her career and her future,” Sullivan said.

Upcoming community events

New Life at Calvary Church, along with the Cleveland Public Library, Euclid Public Library, and other partners, will host three Celebrate the Life of Margaret Hamilton events:



Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. – New Life at Calvary Church

Oct. 23 at noon – Collision Bend Brewing Company

Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. – Cleveland Public Library, Rockport Branch

New Life at Calvary Church The Celebrate the Life of Margaret Hamilton events begin Oct. 18.

Billie will be featured at each event, sharing his research and insights.

“In our first conversation, he was so joyful,” Sullivan said. “We laughed and enjoyed this shared story of Margaret Hamilton. He’s helped us better understand her place in Calvary’s history.”

Billie hopes people come away with a deeper appreciation for Hamilton’s character and kindness.

“I think they’ll walk away realizing how wonderful and kind she was,” he said. “She used to joke, ‘I’ve probably scared more children than anyone else — and yet I love children so much.’”