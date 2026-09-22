Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital caregivers prepare to strike over workplace protections

Caregivers at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital are preparing for a potential strike as a months-long labor dispute continues over rising health insurance costs and workplace protections.

The union represents workers in several roles, including licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, maintenance workers, dietary and housekeeping employees and other hospital staff.

According to the union, SEIU District 1199, caregivers will "take to the streets for a final countdown workers' march" on Tuesday.

The union said the march is a show of unity before the strike begins.

The march is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital, 1730 W. 25th St., Cleveland.

"The march comes as caregivers continue to fight for a fair contract and critical workplace protections they say Cleveland Clinic has failed to adequately address," the union said.

If an agreement is not reached beforehand, the union said caregivers are prepared to walk off the job Wednesday at noon.