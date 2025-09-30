Cleveland Clinic patient’s survival story is one of hope, highlighting Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month

CLEVELAND — The month of September is nationally recognized as Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month, a time when physicians and survivors alike urge Americans to deepen their understanding of the symptoms and risks associated with this potentially life-threatening condition.

With an estimated 6 to 7 million people in the U.S. living with an unruptured aneurysm each year, early recognition and prompt medical attention can make the difference between disability and recovery.

For Ebony Richardson, 46, of Shaker Heights, that difference was life-saving. On July 4, Richardson was enjoying holiday festivities with loved ones when she suddenly collapsed and suffered a seizure.

Quick action by her family led to her being transported to Hillcrest Hospital, where brain scans revealed a high-grade, severe subarachnoid hemorrhage. Richardson was quickly life-flighted to the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus for emergency neurosurgery.

Dr. Varun Kshetty, a neurosurgeon at Cleveland Clinic who led Richardson's care, explains why time is of the essence.

“Prompt medical treatment is critical. An aneurysm has a chance of re-bleeding within the first 24 hours of up to 50%,” Kshetty said.

Richardson's story is one of resilience and hope. Against the odds, she made a remarkable recovery, completing therapy and, just months later, participating in an aneurysm walk alongside her surgeon. After coming so close to tragedy, Richardson says every ordinary moment is now extraordinary:

“There are things you don’t appreciate until you can’t do them anymore. Cooking, spending time with my grandson…life feels richer now. I’m grateful for the chance to get back to my normal way of life and to the support from my family and the Cleveland Clinic team," Richardson said

She attributes her strength to her family and faith, and is once again working at St. Vincent Homeless Shelter, savoring everyday joys like cooking, gardening, and caring for her home.

One of her proudest moments was walking (and finishing) the Brain Aneurysm Awareness marathon side-by-side with Kshetty, the very surgeon who helped save her life.

“Walking that marathon with Dr. Kshetty was powerful. We came full circle—from my darkest moment to celebrating life together. I want people to know recovery is possible. There’s hope,” Richardson said.

Ebony wants everyone to understand how unpredictable and subtle a brain aneurysm can be—and why action matters.

“I had no symptoms, no warning. The scary part is, what if I was home alone or driving? Luckily, my family and friends got me to medical care quickly. I didn’t even know I had an aneurysm until it ruptured. That’s why it’s so important to pay attention to your health and your risk factors.”

Kshetty encourages people to pay close attention to warning signs, especially those with risk factors.

“If something seems off, particularly an unusual headache that seems out of the ordinary and you have one of these risk factors—family history, high blood pressure, smoking—I would definitely encourage you to speak with your doctors to get checked out.”

Richardson's story carries a powerful message: being aware of the subtle symptoms and acting promptly can save lives.

“I was determined to get better. It takes a village, but you can get through it if you want to fight. Therapy is so important—and so is never losing hope,” Richardson said.

With stories like Richardson's and expert insight from the Cleveland Clinic, Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month presents an opportunity to educate and remind everyone: listen to your body, understand the risks, and don't hesitate to seek help.