Man in critical condition following chase and shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a chase and shooting in Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood Tuesday night. Cleveland EMS confirms they transported the 38-year-old man to University Hospitals following the incident that happened around 10:30 p.m.

News 5 cameras captured a heavily damaged black Chevrolet Impala crashed against the curb of a home along South Moreland Boulevard. The vehicle had at least three visible bullet holes near both passenger side windows, one missing tire, and the remaining tires were flattened.

Crews also towed away a white pickup truck and a GMC SUV from the scene. The white pickup had a bullet hole in the passenger side window. Cleveland Police swarmed the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood with a massive presence. We watched from a distance as they put up crime tape and processed the area.

Investigators placed more than 16 evidence markers in the street and sidewalk. News 5 is actively working to get information from Cleveland Police about the status of their investigation, including what led up to the chase and whether anyone is in custody. Stay with us for the breaking updates.