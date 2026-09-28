Cleveland Clinic surgeon is first in Ohio to perform robotic mastectomy procedure

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic is among the first hospitals in the country and the first in Ohio to perform a robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy procedure, following recent clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Stephanie Valente is Director of Cleveland Clinic Western Region Breast Program. Valente and a surgical team performed the first robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital. The procedure offers a new minimally invasive approach to breast cancer surgery and risk-reducing mastectomy for patients at elevated risk.

"This robotic approach offers greater precision through a much smaller incision, which can mean less visible scarring and faster recovery," Valente said.

"Compared with the traditional procedure, which requires a larger incision, this approach can improve cosmetic outcomes, preserve the skin and nipple, and support a more natural appearance after surgery, " she added.

During the procedure, surgeons use a 3D camera and robotic instruments inserted through a 1-inch incision.

The robotic approach removes the same breast tissue as a conventional mastectomy while changing how the surgeon accesses the breast. The enhanced view can improve nerve identification and preservation, reduce blood loss and allow surgeons to perform the same oncologic operation through a much smaller incision.

The approach is designed to reduce scarring, enhance cosmetic outcomes, preserve the natural skin envelope and nipple, and accelerate recovery. For some patients, the less visible incision may also support confidence and body image after surgery.

Valente said the milestone brings one of the newest innovations in breast cancer surgery to patients in Northeast Ohio.

"As a field, we haven't had many new options for patients with breast surgery for a decade now, so we are pleased to now have these minimally invasive procedures available for our patients," Valente said. "Innovations like this support a more patient-centered experience as they allow us to address both the physical and emotional realities of breast cancer," she added.