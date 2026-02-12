Cleveland councilman wants city to pause rollout of new parking program

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Councilman Kevin Bishop (Ward 2) is asking the city to pause its new parking program to gather feedback from residents, businesses, and others affected by increased costs.

"This can increase the cost of living for a lot of different people," he said.

"I've asked the city to pause the rollout of this parking until we get a better snapshot and try to engage more people who this parking will affect," Bishop said during an interview on Thursday afternoon.

Bishop said the city council passed legislation last year allowing the city to eliminate free weekend parking and charge more, which resulted in the city increasing parking rates to $1.50 per hour.

WATCH:

Parking Downtown will cost you more in the new year; hours being extended

RELATED: Parking Downtown will cost you more in the new year

However, Bishop, who chairs the city's Municipal Properties and Services Committee, said it was meant to target parking issues in Downtown Cleveland, not increase costs in neighborhoods.

"It wasn't our intent, and we didn't envision that we would be adding so many different, so many additional parking spaces for paid parking," he said.

'It will hurt a lot'

For example, meters will be added along the north side of Detroit Avenue between West 28th and West 29th streets, where Tara Cohen works as a barber at Premier Barber Studio.

"It will hurt a lot," she said.

She said paying for parking for work could cost her up to $400 a month.

She's concerned the added expense will cost her clients too.

"I'm pretty worried, honestly," she said. "I have built my entire business in this neighborhood and I don't want to see this go."

Cohen said it's already tough to find a parking spot near the studio.

"It's kind of a like a get in where you fit in situation," she said.

Now, the Cleveland Heights resident said it will be tough on her wallet, too.

"Even though I don't live directly in Cleveland, I work here so I pay taxes, and I want to be a part of the community down here," she said. "I really do like it down here, and it would be a detriment, I think, to the community [to pay to park.] I think it would make small business owners reconsider their location," she said.

Cleveland's response

The City of Cleveland declined our request for an on-camera interview on Thursday and has yet to provide a comment on Bishop's call for a moratorium on the parking program.

However, city spokesperson Tyler Sinclair sent us the following statement about the concerns: