Parking Downtown will cost you more in the new year

CLEVELAND — Starting in January, the City of Cleveland will be making some changes to Downtown parking rates and hours.

As the city has been working to update its on-street parking system, parking will cost a bit more in the new year.

The new standard base rate for parking will be $1.50 per hour, while extended parking up to four hours will be as follows:



First and second hours: $1.50 per hour

$1.50 per hour Third hour: $3

$3 Fourth hour: $4.50

$4.50 Full four-hour parking session: $10.50

The city said special event zones around stadiums will price parking appropriately and ensure greater availability during events.

In addition to the price changes, the city has also updated enforcement hours for Downtown and Ohio City.

For Ohio City paid parking, enforcement hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Downtown will be enforced from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.