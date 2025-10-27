Cleveland cruise season comes to an end

CLEVELAND — More than 100 people stepped off the Victory 1 ship in Cleveland Sunday and onto a bus to tour the city's landmarks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The final group of cruisers capped off the biggest year ever for the Port of Cleveland.

This year, 53 ships brought about 8,700 people to the city. Each passenger spends $150 per visit on dining, attractions and local experiences.

All of it adds up to $1.3 million. When dock operations, transportation and indirect economic benefits are factored in, the total impact exceeds $2 million for 2025.

The Port of Cleveland said more cruise ships and more routes can be expected in 2026. American Cruise Lines, known for its U.S.-based river cruises, announced last month that it would start sailing in the Great Lakes next year.

Unlike other Great Lakes cruises, which travel back and forth between the United States and Canada, American Cruise Lines will stop only in U.S. ports, eliminating the need for passengers to clear customs or carry passports.

Cleveland's rise as a cruise destination has attracted national attention. The Points Guy, a popular travel publication, recently named Cleveland the "Hottest New Cruise Destination in North America."

The Port of Cleveland first began hosting passenger vessels in 2017, when only nine ships docked in the city.