Cleveland Division of Recreation operates warming centers ahead of single digit wind chills

The Cleveland Division of Recreation is set to operate warming centers ahead of low temperatures expected to dip into the single digits on Friday.

The following centers will be open Dec. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Michael Zone Recreation Center (West side) 6301 Lorain Ave. (216) 664-3373

Lonnie Burten Recreation Center (Near downtown) 2511 East 46th Street (216) 664-4139

Zelma George Recreation Center (Southeast) 3155 Martin L. King Blvd. (216) 420-8800

Collinwood Recreation Center (Northeast) 16300 Lakeshore Blvd. (216) 420-8323

According to the city, if visitors need overnight shelter, there will be transportation provided to a nearby men's and women's shelter that provides service.

It is expected to be the coldest air since February.

