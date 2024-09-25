Cleveland Equitable Development Initiative picks 15 entrepreneurs for its second class

CLEVELAND — A local program designed to help minority real estate developers grow – and invest in city neighborhoods – is taking on its second group of entrepreneurs.

The Cleveland Equitable Development Initiative just announced its new class. The 15 participants will meet weekly for the next eight months and work closely with mentors to move their projects forward.

The program, launched in 2023, strives to give developers of color – who rarely have the family wealth or connections of their white counterparts – better odds of succeeding in a tough business.

New program aims to level the playing field for developers of color

The goal is to shake up a homogeneous industry and boost entrepreneurs who want to build projects in communities where people look like them.

“This cohort’s diversity will fuel groundbreaking projects that reflect the true spirit of our city,” William Willis, who leads the initiative, said in a news release.

Two local nonprofits, both civic-minded lenders, teamed up on the idea to fill a gap in the market. Cleveland Development Advisors, or CDA, is an arm of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, the metropolitan chamber of commerce. Village Capital Corp. is a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, an organization focused on community development.

They’re working closely with Capital Impact Partners, a nonprofit lender that runs similar programs in Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas, the San Francisco Bay area and Washington, D.C. Capital Impact Partners is based in Arlington, Virginia.

The first Cleveland-area class graduated in June. They finished with a pitch competition, where participants split $100,000 in grants.

The top project, a proposed high-tech cold-storage facility along the Opportunity Corridor, won $50,000. The other big winners were an affordable townhouse plan for Slavic Village and shipping-container homes in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.

The first class included a former NFL player, real estate agents, small landlords and property managers. The second class is just as varied. The members are:



Akin Affrica , a longtime real estate investor and restaurant owner. His portfolio of restaurants includes Angie’s Soul Café, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and the Vegan Club and Cleveland Breakfast Club at Shaker Square. He’s focused on building new homes and transforming a commercial property into a food hall, according to a news release.

, a longtime real estate investor and restaurant owner. His portfolio of restaurants includes Angie’s Soul Café, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and the Vegan Club and Cleveland Breakfast Club at Shaker Square. He’s focused on building new homes and transforming a commercial property into a food hall, according to a news release. Jenice Contreras, the president and CEO of the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development. She’s worked on CentroVilla25, the redevelopment of a warehouse in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood as a market, with offices and entertainment areas. That project is scheduled to partially open this year.

CentroVilla25 could open as soon as this fall