Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke retires amid investigation into social media post

Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke announced his retirement amid an ongoing investigation into a social media post he made last year.

On Sept. 16, 2025, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb placed Luke on paid leave after he made a social media post that showed an image of an assault rifle with a caption stating: "Bring out the next sacrifice!!"

While Luke's post didn't mention a specific person, it came as elected officials, EMS personnel and private citizens in Ohio face backlash for speaking negatively about Charlie Kirk's death.

According to a settlement agreement between Luke and the city, his retirement is effective on Jan. 18, and the city will pay his attorneys $10,000.

City Spokesperson Tyler Sinclair said Luke's retirement is voluntary.

He will remain on paid leave until his retirement and will receive full benefits for an employee retiring from his position, the settlement states.