Cleveland firefighters battle blaze in Hough neighborhood

The Cleveland Division of Fire is working to knock down a house fire in the city's Hough neighborhood.

Crews responded to the 6600 block of Zoeter Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a fully-involved fire.

Authorities haven't provided any additional information.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

