Cleveland firefighters knock down 2-alarm fire Sunday morning

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire battled a 2-alarm blaze at an industrial building Sunday morning.

It happened on Westfield Avenue. More than 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and bring it under control. The fire caused around $75,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

