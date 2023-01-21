Cleveland Guardians celebrate 2023 'Guards Fest' at Huntington Convention Center

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians kicked off their 2023 Guard Fest Saturday morning where season ticket holders received early access inside Huntington Convention Center.

Then, organizers opened the doors for anyone in the community to enjoy activities like playing in the Field of Dreams and getting an autograph and picture from one of the players.

Austin Controulis is the Assistant Director of Communications, and he tells News 5 this is their first fan fest since 2020, so everyone is excited to be back.

“It’s the dead of winter, and when you get to have a full day of baseball, which is pretty rare, so we’re excited about that and it’s just a great reminder that spring training is right around the corner and opening day is 76 days away, which hopefully means better weather in Cleveland,” said Cleveland Guardians Baseball Assistant Director of Communications Austin Controulis.

The event runs now until 7:30 p.m.

