Cleveland Heights leaders address grand jury decision to not charge 3 officers for death of 18-year-old

City leaders in Cleveland Heights addressed the public after a grand jury decision was made last week to not file charges for three officers involved in the shooting death of a teen last year.

Nearly one year ago, 18-year-old Christian Tyson Thomas was shot and killed after Cleveland Heights Police officers responded to a home on Yellowstone Road for a disturbance between Thomas and his father.

Police said they heard a gunshot inside the home, then fired at Thomas as he left the house while holding a gun.

On Friday, Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren announced that the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury decided that criminal charges are not warranted for the three officers who were involved in Thomas's death.

During a press conference Monday, Seren addressed the public regarding the decision and became emotional about the case.

"We lost an 18-year-old Cleveland Heights kid," Seren said. "We lost all of the potential that a young life represents. There's nothing this decision can do to ease the pain of that loss."

The mayor said an internal review of the shooting is still underway and will include recommendations for policy changes that could impact an occurrence like this in the future. He also said that he wants to establish a Police Review Commission in the city.