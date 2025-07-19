Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland Heights: Grand jury declines to charge 3 officers involved in shooting death of Christian Thomas

City leaders said they will hold a news conference on Monday to address the grand jury's decision
With heavy hearts, dozens of family members, friends and even supporters called for answers in the death of 18-year-old Christian Alexander Tyson Thomas as the two-month anniversary date approaches.
On Friday, the mayor of Cleveland Heights, Khalil Seben, announced that the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury determined criminal charges are not warranted for three Cleveland Heights police officers involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Christian Tyson Thomas.

In August of 2024, police were called to a home on Yellowstone Road for a disturbance between Thomas and his father.

Cleveland Heights PD said they heard a gunshot inside the home, then fired at Thomas as he left the house while holding a gun.

Since the shooting, Thomas' family has demanded more transparency from the city. They said the public was left with questions about what happened.

City leaders said they will hold a news conference on Monday to address the grand jury's decision.

