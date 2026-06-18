Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards goes 4th overall pick in 2026 PWHL draft

Cleveland Heights native and new gold medal Olympian Laila Edwards was drafted 4th overall during the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) on Wednesday night.

Edwards was selected by PWHL San Jose in the first round of the draft, making her the highest-drafted Black woman in PWHL history.

This isn't the only history the University of Wisconsin graduate made this year.

Edwards became the first Black woman to play for the U.S. Olympic women's ice hockey team during the 2026 Winter Olympics. And not only did she play, but she helped the team win gold in February.

Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards helps USA women's hockey team win Olympic gold

This past weekend, she was honored by the city with a parade celebrating her accomplishments.

"Laila Edwards, if you get to see her, you get to know her, you know? She's somebody who understands she is representing this county and this city on a global stage. She is an incredible leader as a woman..." said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne the day of the parade.

Cleveland Hts. native Laila Edwards honored after gold win with USA hockey team