Cleveland holds candlelight vigil to remember Renee Good, woman killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis

CLEVELAND — During Friday night's candlelight vigil in Cleveland’s Market Square Park, a new group of protesters called for justice and accountability following the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

Good was a mother of three who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, after federal agents said she drove her car at officers.

“I want there to be accountability and consequences to what has happened,” said Daniela Salem.

Meantime, Cindy Demsey said she wants local, state and national elected officials to step up.

“People care about what is happening, and we will not stand for it. That laws need to be followed, and that people cannot be killed and there has to be an investigation that is proper,” said Demsey.

Since Wednesday’s incident, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has referred to the situation as "an act of domestic terrorism" and said the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

There's also a recently released cell phone video, believed to be from that ICE agent’s cell phone camera, that showed the moments leading up to the shooting.

“We recognize that he acted according to his training, he had acted appropriately to protect his life and the life of his colleagues and fellow law enforcement officers that were there and people that were surrounding,” said Noem.

As the nation waits for answers about what happened, Demsey and Civil Rights Attorney Subodh Chandra called on the community to remember Good’s name.

“Make sure that Renee Nicole Good’s face remains on our minds,” said Chandra, who is the managing partner at Chandra Law Firm.

Protesters also marched in the streets, which Cleveland Police blocked off.

Andy Sugden | News 5 Cleveland Cleveland demonstrators gather in support of a woman killed in Minneapolis, MN, by an ICE agent.

In a statement to News 5, Sgt. Freddy Diaz said, “The Cleveland Division of Police's commitment has always been, and will continue to be, to uphold the constitutional right to freedom of speech. At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure that all demonstrations are conducted lawfully and safely. We remind participants and bystanders who plan to attend demonstrations, that lawful conduct should remain a priority.”

“This isn’t the country I grew up in, but it does make me happy to see all these people out here in support,” said Salem.

News 5 asked Demsey if another protest is planned, and at this time, she said no.