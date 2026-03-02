Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland leaders urged to address city's lead crisis

CLEVELAND — On Monday, advocates joined public health groups in calling on Cleveland leaders to do more to address the city's lead crisis.

This comes almost a month after Cleveland lost more than $3 million in grant money to remove lead paint from homes across the city.

A rep from the Ohio Department of Development told Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's administration that the city was not using the money fast enough.

In a press conference on Monday, advocates said more needs to be done.

The Bibb Administration said Cleveland is not the only big city facing the loss of grant funding for lead paint removal.

