Cleveland literacy nonprofit searches for permanent home after temporary move

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland nonprofit that provides free adult education is searching for a permanent home after being forced to move from its east side location, according to leaders with the organization.

Seeds of Literacy had to leave its Kinsman and East 139th Street location in early September after 11 years.

"In late spring, early summer, we learned that the building would no longer be able to maintain without any tenants, so the county senior services are moving into their new home and sadly the owners were not able to find any other tenants for that so we would be the only tenants in the building," said Bonnie Entler, president and CEO of Seeds of Literacy.

She doesn’t believe the building could be maintained at the small amount of rent the organization pays.

Seeds of Literacy has found a temporary space on the east side at Shaker Heights Public Library, about a mile from its former location, but it's not a permanent solution.

“On the west side…we have official computer labs, all of our curriculum is here, all our resources are here, we don’t have that at the library,” said Entler.

Critical need in southeast Cleveland

The relocation comes at a time when literacy services are desperately needed in the community. According to Seeds of Literacy, 66% of adults in Cleveland fall below proficiency levels in literacy, which affects their ability to understand basic documents like bus schedules or utility bills.

The southeast community the organization serves faces even greater challenges. In Mount Pleasant, 85% of people fall below proficient literacy levels, while in Kinsman, that number is 97%.

"We're really looking to make sure that we're always on a bus stop, which is really important to make sure that our students are able to reach us and that there's parking, a parking lot for anybody who drives as well as security and we just haven't found three key factors at a new home yet," Entler said.

When asked if there's concern about finding the right space, Entler acknowledged the challenge.

"There really is, so we really want to make sure that we're serving that southeast community," she said.

Students persevere despite challenges

The nonprofit offers free basic education and GED prep classes for adults. Students like Laverne Wright, who dropped out of school in 12th grade to care for her family, are now working toward their GED decades later.

"As a single mother you do what you have to do," Wright said.

Wright, who serves as an ambassador with Seeds of Literacy, described her educational journey.

"At first, it was a little strange cause I had to start all over reading, comprehending on these words and then next thing later I said well, it's a struggle, but these [are the] things we go through," she said. "Achieve your goals, whatever your goals you can finish where you left off and whatever else you have in mind, accomplish that as well," she said.

The work is important.

"Our students are the most courageous people I have ever met, the courage to walk into our door and ask for help and we are happy and grateful that we're able to serve our students," Entler said.

Temporary solution creates limitations

The temporary move to Shaker Heights Public Library has gone smoothly, with field trips and bus trips to help students prepare for the change.

Seeds of Literacy's east side location has reduced from three class sessions per day to two due to the move.

The organization continues to search for a permanent location that meets the transportation, parking and security needs of its students in the southeast Cleveland community.