Cleveland man charged for robbing Akron postal worker

CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing a postal worker in Akron just days after Christmas.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Ohio, the suspect, Delshawn Durval Legg, is charged with robbery of mail, money, or other property of the United States and using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted, Legg faces up to 10 years in prison.

The robbery happened on Dec. 29, 2025, on West Long Street in Akron. The U.S. Attorney's Office said that a mail carrier was approached by several individuals, one of whom pulled a gun and demanded the postal worker's keys. The robbers took the worker's mail satchel and then drove off in another vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Legg was located after police in Cleveland tried to pull him over, but he fled the area. Police chased Legg, who jumped out of the getaway vehicle, which investigators later learned had been stolen from Great Lakes Honda in Akron, and then tried to run off. He was captured after police deployed a K-9. A second person, who was in the car with Legg, remains at large.

The Akron Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI are investigating the case.

The incident was the third time an Akron postal worker was robbed in 2025.

