Cleveland man facing charges for three 2021 homicides

CLEVELAND — Donta Dixon, 37, the man who was arrested last year for the deaths of three people in two shootings has been indicted on 33 counts.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, Dixon has been charged for the murders of Stephani Lee, 29; Alonzo Lewis, 33 and Marisa Leonard, 26.

The shootings happened on two separate days. On March 16, 2021, Cleveland police responded to a vehicle near West 54th Street and Storer Avenue for a double homicide. A man and women, later identified as Lewis and Lee, were found in the driver's seat and passenger's seat. Both had been shot.

A warrant was later issued for Dixon's arrest.

On May 7, 2021, Dixon allegedly shot Leonard multiple times in her car with a rifle. He eluded capture after speeding off down Interstate 90.

Dixon was arrested on June 3, 2021, following a standoff with the U.S. Marshals Service that lasted three hours in the 3700 block of East 144th Street.

Dixon is charged with the following:

Aggravated murder—Three counts

Murder—Six counts

Felonious assault — 10 counts

Aggravated robbery—One count

Grand theft—One count

Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises—One count

Improper discharging firearm at or into habitation or school—Five counts

Receiving stolen property—One count

Tampering with evidence—One count

Having weapons while under disability—Four counts

A bond amount has not been set for Dixon's case, according to court records. He has an arraignment scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the Justice Center in Cleveland.

