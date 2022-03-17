1:04 PM: St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off in Cleveland after two-year hiatus

CLEVELAND — After a long two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day parade, an annual event long rooted in tradition, is returning to Cleveland.

The parade will start between East 18th Street and Superior Avenue at 1:04 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

The route will end at Public Square. First responders, Irish organizations, marching bands, floats and more will be in the parade.

The animated map in the media player shows the parade route.

