1 dead, 4 injured in crash at Dead Man's Curve in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A crash at Dead Man's Curve in Cleveland Friday afternoon left one person dead and four others injured, according to Cleveland EMS.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-90.

East 55th Street to the I-90/Route 2 split was closed while crews worked the scene.

Cleveland EMS said three adults were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and were stable. A pediatric victim was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and is also stable. No additional information was provided about the victims or the crash itself.

The name of the individual who died hasn't been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

