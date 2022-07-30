1 killed, 3 hurt in Cleveland drive-by shooting Friday night

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured Friday night on the city's East Side.

According to police, it happened around 9:44 p.m. in the 3900 block of East 154th Street, on the border of the Lee-Miles and Corlett neighborhoods.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates six men were standing around outside a home when a car drove by and an occupant fired shots at the group. Four people were struck by gunfire; a 22-year-old who died from his injuries, and a 21-year-old, 20-year-old and 34-year-old who all shot in the their legs.

After the shooting, the vehicle drove off. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward may be available for tips. Tips can be anonymous.

