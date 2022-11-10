1 man injured in shooting at Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday night

CLEVELAND — A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting at the parking lot of the Giant Eagle off of West 117 Street in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Police Department confirmed to News 5.

After being shot in the abdomen, the victim was transported to MetroHospital for further treatment, EMS confirmed.

News 5 is still learning details about this situation and the story will be updated as updates are available.

