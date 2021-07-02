1 person dead, another injured after motorcycle crash on East 139th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — One person was killed and another person was injured after a motorcycle crash on Cleveland’s East Side Friday.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed that crews responded to East 139th Street and Miles Road for a crash.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland Scene of fatal motorcycle crash on East 139th Street and Miles.

A 30-year-old female was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in serious condition.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland Scene of fatal motorcycle crash on East 139th Street and Miles.

A 40-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.