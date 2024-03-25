1 PM: Cleveland officials announce next phase of transformations for Public Square

Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland city leaders are hosting a news conference Monday afternoon to kick off construction on the next phase of transforming Public Square.

Watch the event live in the player below at 1 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

According to a news release from the city, Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, and India Birdsong-Terry, General Manager and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, will provide remarks from Public Square as the city kicks off the next phase of construction for Public Square.

“Once complete, the renovations will provide increased safety, enhanced mobility, and improved aesthetics for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit so that all residents and visitors can better access and utilize this key area of Downtown,” the release states.

RELATED: Generous grant helps Public Square invest into more programming, beautifying eye-sores

Grant helps Public Square invest into more programming, beautifying eye-sores

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.