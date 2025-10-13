10 arrested after 24 vehicles broken into at Cleveland hotel during hours-long juvenile crime spree

CLEVELAND — Nine juveniles and one adult were arrested over the weekend for allegedly breaking into vehicles at a Cleveland hotel and throughout the city.

On Sunday morning, Cleveland police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn on Carnegie, where they discovered at least 24 vehicles had been broken into.

While that investigation was underway, police learned of additional break-ins near Euclid and East 14th, and as far east as Mayfield Road and East 120th. Detectives from the Third District, working with the Second District, "quickly identified a broader pattern," say police.

Police say that two vehicles were stolen over the course of the spree, but thanks to the Real Time Crime Center and FLOCK license plate readers, as well as the

Cleveland Police Aviation Unit, detectives from all five police districts, K-9 Units, and the Narcotics Unit, officers were able to find and arrest the suspects at a vacant apartment building in the 2600 block of Loop Avenue.

Those apprehended were from Cleveland, Akron, Richmond Heights, and Maple Heights, and they ranged in age from 12 to 18.

They could face a slew of felony charges, according to police.

“It is both deeply troubling and unacceptable to see teenagers engaging in such audacious and disruptive criminal behavior," Chief Annie Todd said in a statement. "The scale of the damage inflicted is significant, and our investigation is ongoing. What the public can take confidence in is this: arrests have been made, and those responsible will face the full weight of the justice system.

"I want to commend the outstanding work of our detectives and officers. When faced with crimes of this magnitude, it is the men and women of the Cleveland Division of Police who step up—swiftly, decisively, and with unwavering professionalism.

"We also recognize and appreciate the seamless coordination between all units involved, whose diligence and precision led to a swift and safe resolution. The investigation remains active, and we will continue to pursue every lead to ensure full accountability.”

It is unknown if this group is responsible for other vehicle break-ins that have been plaguing residents:

Glass Everywhere: Ohio City residents demand action after car break-ins

RELATED: Ohio City residents demand action after car break-ins