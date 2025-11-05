10-year-old girl accused of attacking 5-year-old arraigned

CLEVELAND — The 10-year-old girl accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl was arraigned on Wednesday morning, while the arraignment of the 9-year-old boy, who also stands accused, has been delayed until next week.

The defense filed a motion for a competency evaluation for the 10-year-old, which was granted. The girl appeared in court, her face hidden by a mask and accompanied by a family member.

The 9-year-old boy did not appear because his mother had car trouble. His arraignment was rescheduled for next week. If he does not appear at the next hearing, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

The mother of the 5-year-old victim spoke in court in opposition of controlled release for the accused. She said her daughter was not given mercy while she was being assaulted and therefore the accused should not be given grace and a chance to go home.

The charges

On Oct. 15, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced that the 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were charged with allegedly assaulting the 5-year-old girl in a wooded area off East 148th Street in September.

They were charged with:



One count of attempted murder

Four counts of rape

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of kidnapping

One count of strangulation

What happened?

The 5-year-old's mother, Antavia Kennibrew, said she dropped her daughter off at a family member's home on Sept. 13. Later that day, she received a phone call informing her that her daughter had left the house on her own and was missing.

A police report states that a witness saw three juveniles, whom police previously said in a statement were all under the age of 10, take her to a wooded area in the 1000 block of East 148th Street and physically and sexually assault her.

The specifics of the assault are too disturbing to share, but details in the police report support Kennibrew's claim that her daughter was viciously attacked.

Kennibrew said she met her daughter after the incident in an ambulance, and the girl was unconscious and covered in dirt, blood and bruises.

The Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case.

