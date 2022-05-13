101-year-old woman shot inside her home on East 151st Street

CLEVELAND — A 101-year-old woman was shot late Thursday after a bullet from a second-floor apartment went through the floor and into her apartment, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of East 151st Street for a 101-year-old woman shot inside her home.

Police said preliminary information indicates someone from a second-floor apartment discharged a gun from a second-floor apartment and the bullet went through the floor and struck the victim.

The 101-year-old woman was shot in the arm and transported to University Hospitals for treatment.

One person was arrested and the firearm was confiscated.

The shooting remains under investigation.

