11-year-old girl hospitalized with 2 broken legs after hit by car on East 93rd Street

CLEVELAND — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized with two broken legs after she was struck by a vehicle in the area of East 93rd Street and Kinsman in Cleveland Wednesday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police said it happened at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday when a 20-year-old woman traveling westbound on Kinsman Road, passing through the intersection of East 93rd Street with a green traffic signal, struck an 11-year-old girl who ran into traffic and into the path of the vehicle.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

The vehicle struck the 11-year-old girl who was in the lanes of East 93rd Street.

The girl was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with two broken legs.

Cleveland police continue to investigate.

No further information was released at this time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.