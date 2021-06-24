11AM: Grand opening of Wendy Park Bridge and Whiskey Island Connector

CLEVELAND — Today is the day the long-awaited Wendy Park Bridge and Whiskey Island Trail will be opening to the public.

The Cleveland Metroparks and partners who helped with the project will host a grand opening Thursday at 11 a.m.

Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The Wendy Park Bridge links the Cleveland Foundation Centennial Lake Link Trail to Wendy Park on Whiskey Island and Lake Erie.

The Whiskey Island Trail links the Wendy Park Bridge to Edgewater Park and the Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway.

The grand opening marks the completion of the re-connecting Cleveland TIGER Grant project that links more than 66,000 Cleveland residents with over four miles of trails to centers of employments, schools, shopping districts and parks.

RELATED: Cleveland Metroparks unveils Red Line Greenway urban trail connecting 8 neighborhoods

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.