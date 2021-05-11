12-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting on West 97th Street

CLEVELAND — A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting on Cleveland’s West Side Tuesday.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed a 12-year-old boy was transported from the 3100 block of West 97th Street.

The 12-year-old boy, who was injured, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.

