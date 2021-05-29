12-year-old girl shot in arm in Cleveland Saturday

CLEVELAND — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm in Cleveland on Saturday.

According to police, it happened in the 9900 block of Marietta Avenue in the city's Cudell neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment, police said. According to Cleveland EMS, the girl was last known to be in serious condition.

Police said it appears an unknown person fired the shot. No arrests have been made.

