CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot near East 30th Street and Cedar Avenue.

The teenager was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The shooting happened near CMSD's Pre-K-through-8 Marion-Sterling School on Central Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Police shut down the intersection while they investigated.

News 5 anchor Tessa DiTirro is on scene and working to learn more.