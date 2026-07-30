16-year-old in critical condition after Cleveland shooting

A teen is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night, according to Cleveland EMS.

A heavy Cleveland police presence was seen in the area of East 74th Street and Central Avenue after a 16-year-old boy was shot.

Cleveland EMS responded to the scene and transported the teen to a nearby hospital.

East 74th Street between Central and Cedar avenues is shut down.

A News 5 crew on the scene saw the area taped off.

We have reached out to Cleveland police and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated once more is learned.