16-year-old wanted for fatal Canton shooting arrested in Cleveland

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Canton last week, according to the U.S. Marshals.

On July 14, police were called to the 900 block of Alan Page Drive SE at 7 a.m. after 19-year-old Jordan Horton was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Horton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested, and a warrant was issued for the 16-year-old's arrest.

The teen was located Monday in a home in the 11600 block of Hopkins Avenue in Cleveland, U.S. Marshals said. He barricaded himself in the basement of the home during the arrest attempt.

Task force officers deployed OC spray and pepper balls to get the teen out of the basement, and he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, U.S. Marshals said.